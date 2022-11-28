WhatsApp to bring 'Message Yourself' feature in India- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been adding a number of updates to make the user experience better and recently the instant messaging platform has announced to launch of a new 'Message Yourself' feature in the coming weeks.

What is Message Yourself feature?

This is a 1:1 chat with-yourself feature which will enable the user to send notes, reminders, and updates, said WhatsApp in an official statement.

WhatsApp users can further send shopping lists and other relevant things to themselves, which can enable the user to manage their to-do lists accordingly.

How to use the new ‘Message Yourself’ feature?

For using the new feature, user will have to follow the following steps:

Open the WhatsApp application

Create a new chat

Now click on your contact at the top of the list

You are ready and can start messaging to yourself

Which devices will the new feature support?

The new feature will be available for both Android and iOS devices.

When will the Message Yourself be available?

As per the company’s update, the new feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks (no specific date or timeline has been disclosed so far, by the time of writing).

About the recently added Community on WhatsApp feature?

In November itself, Mark Zuckerberg (Meta’s Founder and CEO) announced the 'Communities on WhatsApp' feature. Communities like parents at a school, neighbourhoods and workplaces can now connect to multiple groups together under one umbrella, which will enable them to organize group conversations on the platform. To get started, users will have to tap on the new communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS devices. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups.

The company has been constantly upgrading the platform and has also added other features like a 32-person video calling option, in-chat polls and groups upgradation by up to 1,024 users and more.

Inputs from IANS

