Iraq reports 90 viral hemorrhagic fever cases, 18 deaths

As many as 90 cases of viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) have been registered in Iraq, the country's health ministry has said. Eighteen deaths have also been confirmed, it said.

Addressing a press conference, Iraq Ministry's spokesman Sayf al-Badr on Saturday said the number of cases could rise further if some other suspected cases are confirmed.

"There has been a serious increase in the VHF cases in Iraq recently, and the number of registered cases could rise further if some other suspected cases are confirmed," Sayf al-Badr said.

The first VHF case was detected in Dhi Qar in April, and later more cases were discovered in several other provinces, he added.

What is viral hemorrhagic fever?

Viral hemorrhagic fever is a group of diseases caused by different viruses, including the Ebola virus, which affects multiple organ systems in the body and may cause fever and bleeding.

The Iraqi Health Ministry has not revealed which virus has caused the recent cases.

