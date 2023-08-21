US: Indian couple, kid found dead in suspected double suicide-murder case, family seeks Centre's help

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child were found dead in the US’ Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, the police said.

The deceased hailed from Karnataka and were found dead with gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday, when police responded to a welfare check around noon, the police said on Saturday.

The three people were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).

"Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed. Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound," Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton.

The family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

"I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident," a statement by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski read.

The police ruled out any threat to the surrounding communities.

The family was from Hallekallu village in Jagalur Taluk of Davangere district, and had been living in Baltimore, Maryland, USA for the past nine years.

What did the deceased's family say?

Yogesh's mother Shobha said it's been nine years since her son got married. Soon after the marriage, the couple shifted to the USA and had been staying there since then.

"Police called my second son who stays in America over the phone and told him about the incident. He informed us about the incident but did not disclose the reason," Shobha said.

"We don't know what happened and when this happened. We only got to know that the deaths have happened. We are not getting any information how it happened - whether they did it or someone else did it,” she added.

She appealed to the Centre and the State governments to bring the bodies back to India.

"It's been three days since the incident happened. We have not seen the body," Yogesh's mother said. "Help us get the bodies. We have not seen the photos either."

(With PTI inputs)

