Biden 'not sure' he would seek re-election as he turns 81-year-old, says 'if Trump would not...'

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he may have skipped a re-election bid if he were not facing Donald Trump, adding that the Republican posed a unique threat to the country. "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," Biden said at a fundraising event for his 2024 campaign outside of Boston. "We cannot let him win."

Biden's remarks come as even staunch Democratic voters have expressed concerns about the president's age. He turned 81 years old last month. Biden reiterated the sentiment upon returning to the White House saying ““I expect so, but look he is running, and I have to run.”

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden often mentioned that his decision to run was due in part to then-President Trump's handling of issues, including a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now, Biden's campaign is again positioning Trump as a danger to democracy itself.

Trump, who faces criminal charges over his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss, has painted Biden as a dangerous autocrat.

"I don’t think anyone doubts our democracy is at risk again," Biden said earlier on Tuesday.

