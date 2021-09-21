US President Joe Biden at UNGA: We are not seeking a new cold war where the world is divided

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Biden opened by addressing the challenge and loss facing the world from COVID-19 and he appealed to delegates to address climate change.

Biden is delivering the speech at a difficult time in his still new presidency after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and a new deal with Australia and the United Kingdom that has angered France, one of America's oldest European allies.

Biden told delegates he will outline how the U.S.intends to work with partners and allies to help lead the world toward a more prosperous future for all people.

Here are the highlights

The future belongs to those who give their people the ability to breathe free, not those who seek to suffocate their people with 'iron hands'

UNSC adopted a resolution outlining how to support people of Afghanistan, laid out the expectations from the Taliban...We all must advocate the rights of women, girls to pursue their dreams free of violence and intimidation.

The United States will continue to defend itself and its allies against terrorism

US is not the same country it was when attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago. Today we are better equipped and more resilient...., countering the propaganda

We are not seeking a new cold war, where the world is divided...US is ready to work with any nation that pursues peaceful resolutions... because we have all suffered consequences of our failures

We know the bitter sting of terrorism. Last month, we lost 13 American heroes and many Afghan civilians in the heinous terrorist attack at Kabul airport. Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will find a determined enemy in the United States

The US remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapon... We seek serious and sustained diplomacy to pursue complete demilitarisation of the Korean peninsula

US military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first

Arms can't defend Covid -19 or future variants, collective science & political will, can. We need to act now, expand access to treatment to save lives around the world. For future, we need need to create a new mechanism to finance global health security

