US military forces arrive at Kuwait air base

US army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Kuwait on Thursday. Footage released by the Defense Department showed transport planes touching down at the Ali Al Salem Air Base. About 750 US soldiers were deployed to the Middle East following the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier in the week.

As the paratroopers arrived in the region, the Pentagon confirmed that its military killed Iran's head of the elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

The general, architect of Iran's regional security apparatus, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday local time, alongside the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

