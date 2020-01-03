Image Source : AP File photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The Pentagon on Thursday said that the US military has killed General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. Iraqi television first reported the killing of Soleimani saying he was hit near the Baghdad airport, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia commander. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The targeted killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict between the U.S. and Iran, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond.

General Qasem Soleimani killed: News headlines across the globe

New York Times: Top Iranian General Qassim Suleimani Is Killed on Trump’s Orders, Officials Say

Suleimani was planning attacks on Americans across the region, leading to an airstrike in Baghdad, the Pentagon statement said. Iran’s supreme leader called for vengeance.

CNN: US strike kills top Iranian military leader in major escalation

President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qasem Soleimani, a key Iranian military commander, in a "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad" that was intended to deter "future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon confirmed Thursday.

BBC: Qasem Soleimani: US kills Iran Quds Force leader, Pentagon confirms

General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, has been killed by US forces in Iraq. The Pentagon confirmed he was killed "at the direction of the president".Gen Soleimani was being driven by car at Baghdad airport, alongside local Iran-backed militias, when he was hit by a US air strike.

DAWN: Top Iran commander killed in US strike on Baghdad; Khamenei vows ‘severe revenge’

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, confirmed Iran and the US, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.

The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump ordered Soleimani's "killing", after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy.

Khaleej Times: Top Iran, Iraq commanders killed in US strike at Baghdad airport

A US air strike on Friday ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad International Airport has killed top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon has confirmed.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran, the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed Al Shaabi paramilitary force was also killed in the attack, which comes after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy following deadly American air strikes on a hardline Hashed faction.

Gulf news: Iran's Gen. Soleimani killed in US airstrike at Baghdad airport, Pentagon statement

An airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdad's international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said.

Sputnik: Pentagon Confirms Death of Quds Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad Airport Attack

Earlier in the day, Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said that five members of the militia as well as “two guests” had been killed by rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport, media reported.

Commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, was killed by the rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport, Al Arabiya and Sky News broadcasters reported on Friday.

Aljazeera: Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC's) Quds Force, and architect of its regional security apparatus, has been killed following a US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and was aimed at deterring future attacks allegedly being planned by Iran.

CNBC: Top Iranian general killed in US airstrike in Baghdad, Pentagon confirms

Iran’s top commander General Qassim Soleimani has been killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday night following reports of his death on Iranian state television and Iraqi media.

Soleimani, who led a special forces unit of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, has been a key figure of Iranian and Middle East politics. His death exacerbated already-high tensions between Iran and the United States, and triggered concerns of retaliation from Iranian forces.