US to donate ventilators to India, cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development: Trump

Image Source : AP President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One in Washington.

President Donald Trump has said that United States will donate ventilators to India and will also cooperate on vaccine development for coronavirus. Speaking to reporters, Donald Trump said, "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators."

"India has been so great, your PM has been a very good friend of mine. We are working with India too, we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people you are talking about are working on the vaccine too, great scientists and researchers," Trump said.

#WATCH "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators" says US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/pnvx3C1D3r — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

Trump was responding to the Indian-American community's appreciation of his fight against the coronavirus. This is the first time that a president has recognised the scientific and research talent of the Indian-American community.

A large number of scientists are engaged in cutting edge research in various aspects of medical science, including at the National Institute of Health, universities, research institutes and bio-pharma startups.

There are an estimated 4 million Indian-Americans in the United States, of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the 2020 presidential elections this November.

Earlier, when coronavirus cases were on peak in the United States, India assured US for Hydroxychloroquine stock. A consignment from India was sent to the United States after the country demanded at the time when COVID-19 cases peaked.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.6 million; death toll at 308,450

ALSO READ | Top cigarette maker claims to have developed coronavirus vaccine, says it's ready for human trials

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage