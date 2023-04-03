Trump begins his journey to New York; likely to surrender in Stormy Daniels' hush money case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trump begins his journey to New York

Trump indictment case: Former US President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment, as the nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with “TRUMP” in gold letters was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president. Trump and his supporters criticize the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated.

This time New York will be different for Trump

The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

His return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump being the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House. It’s causing major legal, political and cultural events to collide in unprecedented ways.

The former president planned to spend the night at Trump Tower, then surrender to authorities on Tuesday for booking and a likely afternoon arraignment. So far, officials have not seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Still, authorities warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.

"New York is not a playground"

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City.”

Trump Tower was open Monday, but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Trump came and went, and additional security was also in the works. They’ve taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where the former president is set to appear for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Trump supporters likely to show anger

Trump supporters, including one of his staunchest defenders in Congress, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, planned a rally in New York late Tuesday morning, probably before Trump would have to stand before a judge as part of the arraignment. Adams took the unusual step of calling out the congresswoman by name.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behaviour.”

The former president and his aides were eagerly embracing the expected media circus. After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment when it broke Thursday evening, Trump and his team are focused on using what they call a weak case against Trump to his advantage.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read: Amid Trump's surrender reports, officials say he will deliver remarks on Tuesday

Latest World News