Amid Trump's surrender reports, officials say he will deliver remarks on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump, who has been indicted by a federal court in New York, will deliver a speech at his official residence on Tuesday. The latest development came amid multiple reports which claimed that the Republican leader would surrender on Tuesday, April 4.

"(Former) President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8:15 PM EDT,” his presidential campaign announced Sunday.

Trump to make an appearance on Tuesday

Trump, 76, is expected to make a court appearance in Manhattan earlier in the day. A federal grand jury had indicted him last week.

Following the indictment, the former president has been attacking both the prosecutor and the judge. "The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a

‘Case’ that has never been charged before, hates me," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform and alleged that the judge was “hand-picked” by the Democratic district attorney investigating him.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Donald Trump raises over USD 4 million in 24 hours after indictment over hush money

Latest World News