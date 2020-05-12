With less than 900 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hours, total tally surpasses 80,000 in US

Image Source : AP With less than 900 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hours, total tally surpasses 80,000

The US reported less than 900 coronavirus deaths in 24-hours bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 81,795 on Tuesday. According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, a total of 1,344,512 cases have been reported in the country. Hardest-hit New York state reported 26,682 fatalities among 337,055 cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says New York City’s death toll from the new coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the official tally kept by the city and state. A CDC analysis says that between mid-March and early May, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect. That’s about 5,300 more deaths during that period.

New Jersey reported 9,340 deaths, Massachusetts reported 4,979 deaths and Michigan reported 4,584 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

According to Worldometer, coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.2 million mark taking toll to 4,254,778 including 287,293 deaths while 1,527,109 patients have recovered.

(With inputs from agencies)

