US: Centre extends help to relatives of Indian dancer shot dead in Missouri

Image Source : X Amarnath Ghosh, an Indian dancer, was shot dead in Missouri on Tuesday

Chicago: The Indian Consulate in Chicago on Saturday said it is extending all help to the relatives of Indian dancer Amarnath Ghosh, a friend of TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was shot dead in Missouri on Tuesday. The Consulate General said it has taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and relevant institutions for investigating the deadly incident.

The issue came to light after Bhattacharjee on Friday shared a post saying that her friend Ghosh was shot dead near the St Louis Academy in Missouri. The TV actress appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy to help in bringing back her friend's body from the US. According to reports on social media, Ghosh was a talented Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer from Kolkata.

"Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack," said the Consulate General of India in Chicago on platform X.

What did Bhattacharjee say?

In a long note on Instagram about her friend, Bhattacharjee said, "My friend Amarnath Ghosh has been shot dead on Tuesday evening near St. Louis Academy, USA. He was alone with no family. His mother died three years ago, father died in his childhood. Well, the accused have not been revealed yet. Apart from a few of his friends, there is no one in his family. He was from Kolkata."

Devoleena further wrote about her friend, "He was an excellent dancer, doing Ph.D. He had gone out for an evening walk when suddenly an unknown person shot him." She ended the note with an appeal: "Some friends in America are trying to bring the body, but there is no update about it yet. Indian Embassy, please look into it."

The Indian Consulate in Chicago conveyed their condolences on Ghosh's death. "Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support," it said on Friday.

A series of attacks that began this year have drawn attention to the safety of Indian students across the United States. At least five have died under mysterious circumstances in the last few months. "There is no excuse for violence based on race, gender or any other factor," said the White House on the flurry of attacks on Indians.

In 2024 alone, at least seven students were killed wherein two were Indians and the other three were US nationals but of Indian origin. Many of them are students. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also admitted the recent attacks on Indians on foreign land increased multiple folds. He said a total of 403 Indian students have died in foreign countries since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions.

