US: Indian origin student froze to death after denied entry in nightclub, say reports

Indian origin student Akul Dhawan, enrolled in US' Illinois University, who was found dead on January 20, died of 'hypothermia' after being exposed to extreme cold, reports said.

Champaign County Coroner’s Office in Illinois, a department which is largely involved in public safety, has informed that the Indian Student died due to 'hypothermia'.

According to reports, Akul Dhawan was on a night out with friends when he was denied entry into a night club last month.

Dhawan was drinking with his friends and later decided to go to a night club 'Canopy Club' near the university campus. While his friends entered the club, Dhawan was denied entry, according to police.

Dhawan repeatedly tried to enter the club but was not allowed despite several attempts. According to the Kansas City Star, Dhawan also declined two rideshare that were called for him.

Mercury drops to -2.7 degree celcius

During that night, the temperature dropped below -2 degree celcius. Dhawan, who was out that night, was already drunk and got exposed to extreme cold temperature.

When his friends tried calling him, it went unanswered. One of his friends reached to police to help locate Dhawan but there was no trace of him.

The police contacted people known to Dhawan and informed hospital for further information. Dhawan was found next day 'lying on concrete steps' near a building. The Kansas City Star informed that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akul Dhawan's family slams police

Dhawan's parents, who reside in San Francisco Bay Area in California, in an open letter slammed the police for ignorance saying that they did not search for their son properly that night. If they would have found him, then their son's life could have been saved, Dhawan's family said.

His family further said Dhawan was a promosing young man with his entire future ahead of him.

