US calls for greater cooperation with its allies to counter Chinese threat in Indo-Pacific region

The United States (US), in a bid to promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region, called for additional cooperation with its allies to deter potential military aggression by China.

The statement came from the US Department of Defense (DOD) while summing up the conclusions of 'Global Posture Review', initiated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in March.

In a statement, the DOD said, " In the review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea."

The initiatives include seeking greater regional access for military partnership activities, planning rotational aircraft deployments in Australia, and enhancing infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands, as announced in September this year.

The review that was announced earlier this year also informed Secretary Llyod Austin's approval of the permanent stationing of a previously-rotational attack helicopter squadron and artillery division headquarters in the Republic of Korea.

To counter the threats emanating from China, The US, in addition, has also planned to modernise the military bases it operats in Australia and on the western Pacific islands of Guam.

The DOD, in a statement, informed, "Following several months of analysis and close coordination across the U.S. government, the Department of Defense released the results of the Global Posture Review (GPR) today."

This came as the US is making efforts to counter threats emerging from China.

As per CNN report, tensions between the US and China have significantly escalated, particularly over the issue of Taiwan with senior Pentagon officials expressing alarm about China's efforts to upgrade and modernise its military.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "A week ago, the US administration had also expressed "deep concerns" upon the reports that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former PRC official of sexual assaults.

