US: 20 robbers break into jewellery store of India-based firm, loot all ornaments within minutes I VIDEO

Surveillance footage showed approximately 20 people breaking into a jewellery store in California on Wednesday (June 12), smashing the display cases and making off with the items. According to a statement by the Sunnyvale Police on Thursday (June 13), some of the suspects were detained after a car chase, while the value of the stolen jewellery was unknown and no victims were injured during the robbery.

Once inside, the robbers swiftly spread out throughout the store, targeting each desk where the jewellery was stored. Each desk seemed to have been assigned to a specific robber, who shattered the glass and collected valuables into backpacks. According to CCTV footage, the entire operation lasted less than three minutes.

According to its website, PNG Jewellers, based in Pune, India, traces its origins from a single store in a small town to a global chain named after the late businessman Purshottam Narayan Gadgil. The company operates 35 stores across India, the US, and Dubai.

The location was verified by roads and interior design of the PNG Jewellers store which matched street view and file imagery. The date of the footage was verified by timestamp in the video which matched the time and date of the incident on an official report. Corroborating visuals of the event shot by different sources showed the same scene. Police said on Thursday that they were trying to determine if the case is related to an earlier robbery in May which also involved multiple suspects.

Local media reported that five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

