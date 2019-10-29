Image Source : PTI Unstable health condition stalls Sharif's shifting

A team of doctors have tried to figure out the cause of a sudden drop in the platelet count of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had been admitted to the Services Hospital here last week, amid speculation that he might have to be taken to some other health facility in the country or abroad.

Sharif has been under treatment at the Services Hospital since October 21. His platelet count hovered around 28,000 - some 122,000 less than the minimum normal level - on Monday, Dawn news reported.

"Despite doctors' best efforts, it has not yet been diagnosed why Nawaz Sharif's platelets drastically drop to dangerous level," his personal physician Adnan Khan tweeted.

There were rumours that his family might press for shifting him to the Sharif Medical City here despite government spokesperson's assertion that the former premier was happy with the treatment he was getting from the 10-doctor panel at the Services Hospital.

However, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership on Monday ruled out any such possibility, arguing that no decision could be taken before seeing any improvement in his condition.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said: "The first and foremost effort of doctors is stabilise his condition. Once his condition is stabilised the question of his going abroad will arise."

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of the petition seeking suspension of sentence handed down to Sharif in the Al-Azizia corruption case on Tuesday when his interim bail, which he secured on October 26, was going to expire.

