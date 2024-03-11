Monday, March 11, 2024
     
  4. US: Three dead, including accused, several others injured in shooting in Jonesboro

US: Three dead, including accused, several others injured in shooting in Jonesboro

A man and woman, who police said were acquaintances of the shooter, were killed. They said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the incident in Jonesboro city.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Washington Updated on: March 11, 2024 6:47 IST
Three dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Image Source : AP The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In yet another such incident from the United States, at least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas's Jonesboro city. The police said they discovered multiple gunshot victims upon their arrival at the location near downtown Jonesboro around 5 am on Sunday (local time).

According to authorities, a man and a woman, identified as acquaintances of the shooter, were among those killed. Additionally, the shooter also died in the incident. Another woman, also an acquaintance of the shooter, suffered injuries. 

Reason yet to be ascertained

Three other people who had no relationship to the shooter were injured. A fifth person was also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the shooting, police added. However, they haven't said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: US: 8 students injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia, fourth incident in as many days | VIDEO

