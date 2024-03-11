US: Three dead, including accused, several others injured in shooting in Jonesboro

Follow us on Image Source : AP The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In yet another such incident from the United States, at least three people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas's Jonesboro city. The police said they discovered multiple gunshot victims upon their arrival at the location near downtown Jonesboro around 5 am on Sunday (local time).

According to authorities, a man and a woman, identified as acquaintances of the shooter, were among those killed. Additionally, the shooter also died in the incident. Another woman, also an acquaintance of the shooter, suffered injuries.

Reason yet to be ascertained

Three other people who had no relationship to the shooter were injured. A fifth person was also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the shooting, police added. However, they haven't said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: US: 8 students injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia, fourth incident in as many days | VIDEO