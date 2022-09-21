Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mob protests amid 'Allahu Akbar' chants outside Durga Bhawan Temple in UK's Smethwick

UK Protests: Massive protests broke out in United Kingdom's Smethwick on Tuesday against Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalyagram founder Sadhvi Rithambara. During the protest, 'Allahu Akbar' chants were also heard and an unruly mob thronged the premises outside the temple in Birmingham.

Visuals from the protest went viral on social media and were widely shared. Videos shared on social media showed a large crowd of people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane.

Many were heard raising slogans along the lines of ‘Allahu Akbar’. As law enforcement personnel attempted to restore order, some protesters were seen climbing walls. According to a report in Birmingham World, a social media account called Apna Muslims had called for a “peaceful protest” outside the Durga Bhawan temple.

A similar incident took place in UK's Leicestershire some days back. The riots were triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan.

In Leicestershire, mobs vandalized a Hindu temple in the area. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man clothed in black can be seen getting atop a building and pulling down a saffron flag amid hooting and cheering by a group of people.

