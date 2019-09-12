Image Source : ANI UAE honours outgoing Indian envoy with Order of Zayed II award

The UAE has conferred the outgoing Indian Ambassador Navdeep Singh Suri with the First Class Order of Zayed II award, recognizing his efforts to strengthen the relationship and cooperation between the two nations, according to a media report on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan bestowed the award upon Suri, who has been serving as the Indian ambassador to the Gulf nation since October 2016. During his tenure, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE twice, the Khaleej Times reported.

The Order of Zayed is the country's highest civil decoration named after Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the honour to Suri during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah also lauded his role in bolstering the UAE-India ties.

Suri praised the UAE president's prudent policy and his role regionally and globally.

"I am truly humbled that Sheikh Khalifa has conferred this rare honour on me. I have been privileged to represent India in the UAE during a period that has seen such a remarkable transformation in our bilateral ties. We are indeed fortunate that we have had this ringside view of history being made," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"This award is not for me as an individual. I gratefully accept it on behalf of our wonderful team at the embassy and at our consulate in Dubai - and on behalf of the amazing Indian community that constitutes such a strong bridge between India and the UAE," he said.

Senior diplomat Pavan Kapoor will succeed him as the new ambassador to the UAE. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

