'If there's a country that could host COP summit successfully it would be...': UAE envoy on India's proposal

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali has said that if there's a country that could host the Conference of the Parties (COP) summit successfully, it would be India. His statement came after PM Modi proposed to host the summit in the country in 2028.

On India’s proposal to host COP33 in 2028, UAE Envoy Abdulnasser Alshaali said, "We had members from the COP28 team coming in and seeing how India managed the G20 meetings and Summit because it's a learning curve. You get to see some other country's experience, you learn from it, and then you see how you can magnify this to something similar to the COP28 presidency... I'm sure India is more than capable of managing this and if there is a country that could host it successfully, it would be India. And I'm sure that all that we have done in the COP28 presidency will all translate into the COP33 presidency under India..."

On PM Modi’s invitation to the UAE President to visit Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali said, "I can tell you that I will be there. The UAE is a partner of vibrant Gujarat. I know that we will be represented at the highest level possible, as we have always done. And this will always be the case."

"We operationalised the Loss and Damage fund with more than $700 million in commitments... We've had more than 130 countries signing the Food and Agriculture Declaration, more than 120 countries signing the Climate Health Declaration, and 13 countries, including India, signing the Climate Finance Declaration. We've had 50 companies signing the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter... We've managed to bring countries together... making sure that we have a way forward for climate action... It's going to be now a matter of following through on those commitments and pledges and making sure that those outcomes translate into further outcomes in the next COP presidencies. We have the commitments now, we have the pledges and declarations... We are very flexible and accommodating to make sure that we can reach an agreement in terms of the positions of different countries," UAE envoy said on ongoing COP28 in Dubai.

