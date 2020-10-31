Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 17; rescue operations underway

Image Source : PTI Turkey earthquake toll rises to 17

The death toll due to an earthquake in Turkey on Friday has climbed to 17. According to the details, the search and rescue operations at the site are still underway in Izmir city after a magnitude of 7 earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of life and property. As per Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the death toll stands at 17 so far, with 709 injured.

According to Turkey's media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4 following the major earthquake in Izmir.

Earlier, in a televised speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue operations are continuing in the ruins of 17 buildings.

(With agency inputs)

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage