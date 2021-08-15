Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
Taliban takes provincial Afghan capital Maidan Wardak just west of Kabul

An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants have seized a provincial capital just west of Kabul.

Kabul Published on: August 15, 2021 12:59 IST
An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants have seized a provincial capital just west of Kabul. The militants took Maidan Wardak, the capital of Maidan Wardak, on Sunday. That's about 90 kilometers from Kabul.

Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital.

The rapid shuttle runs by helicopters came Sunday as wisps of smoke rose from the embassy's roof. US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.

