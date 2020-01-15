Israel launches airstrikes on Syrian airbase in Homs

Image Source : AP Israel launches airstrikes on Syrian air base in Homs

Israel on Tuesday launched airstrikes on T-4 airbase in the Syrian province of Homs. According to the local media reports, Israeli warplanes fired several missiles on the base, most of which were intercepted by the Syrian air defence forces. Four missiles hit the base, the Syrian army said in a statement. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the attack.

The attack was carried out from the direction of the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, where a US base is located, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a military source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the four missiles destroyed a number of vehicles in the base, but none of the warplanes there were hit.

He said that no human casualties were recorded after the strike.

The attack is the latest in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting military sites in Syria, which Israel usually claims as the positions of Iranian-backed fighters.

This attack is the first of its kind following the US assassination of the Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq earlier this month.

