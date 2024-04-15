Sydney: Another mass stabbing incident in church leaves multiple including popular bishop injured

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Sydney stabbing incident

Sydney: A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in Sydney's west, police authorities said on Monday. Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police statement said.

According to 9News, the attack happened at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley while a bishop was giving a service that was being live-streamed online. Those who were injured included a popular bishop and three other men, believed to be aged in their 60s, 50s, 30s, and 20s. The church had advertised tonight's sermon was being delivered by His Grace Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel.

He was due to give an Assyrian Bible preaching that started at 7 pm, local media reported.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.