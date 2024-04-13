Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Australia: Multiple stabbings at Sydney shopping mall spark panic, one person shot

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after multiple stabbings and a shooting was reported inside the Westfield Mall at Bondi junction. So far, the police have confirmed that one man was shot.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Sydney Updated on: April 13, 2024 12:57 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Sydney: Crowds have fled a Sydney shopping mall after reports of multiple stabbings and a possible shooting there have sparked a major police response. Local media reported gunshots could be heard inside Westfield Mall at Bondi junction, BBC reported.

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of multiple people stabbed. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, according to local media reports.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

