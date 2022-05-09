Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Army deployed in Colombo after violence breaks out, 139 injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Sri Lankan government supporter carries a national flag after attacking the anti-government protesters outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022.

As Sri Lanka battles with an economic crisis, violence broke out in the country on Monday, as protestors went after supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who later resigned from the post. Later, an MP died during a confrontation outside the capital, police said. Army has been deployed in the national capital Colombo following incidents of violence. As per AFP, 139 people have been injured, while 2 have been killed in the protests. Rajapaksa's resignation came following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa said on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. There was no immediate comment from the president’s office. The violence triggered widespread anger, with people singling out Rajapaksa supporters and attacking them in many parts of the country. Buses carrying the supporters back from the morning meeting were blocked and also attacked. Homes of some government ministers and politicians supporting the Rajapaksas were attacked and some set on fire.

