Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Army deployed in Colombo after violence breaks out, 139 injured

An MP died during a confrontation outside the capital, police said. Army has been deployed in the national capital Colombo following incidents of violence.

Poorva Joshi Written by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Colombo Updated on: May 09, 2022 19:33 IST
sri lanka, sri lanka economic crisis
Image Source : AP

A Sri Lankan government supporter carries a national flag after attacking the anti-government protesters outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 9, 2022. 

As Sri Lanka battles with an economic crisis, violence broke out in the country on Monday, as protestors went after supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who later resigned from the post. Later, an MP died during a confrontation outside the capital, police said. Army has been deployed in the national capital Colombo following incidents of violence. As per AFP, 139 people have been injured, while 2 have been killed in the protests. Rajapaksa's resignation came following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Rajapaksa said on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. There was no immediate comment from the president’s office. The violence triggered widespread anger, with people singling out Rajapaksa supporters and attacking them in many parts of the country. Buses carrying the supporters back from the morning meeting were blocked and also attacked. Homes of some government ministers and politicians supporting the Rajapaksas were attacked and some set on fire.

Live updates :Sri Lanka Crisis

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 09, 2022 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Sri Lankan Airlines asks passengers to produce tickets, passports to reach airport

    Sri Lankan Airlines on Monday urged passengers to produce their air ticket and passport at checkpoints to reach Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities imposed nationwide curfew and deployed the Army in Colombo following clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters amidst the political turmoil in the island nation.

     

  • May 09, 2022 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ruling party MP, PSO killed in violence

    A Sri Lankan parliamentarian of the ruling party of the Rajapakasas and his personal security officer were killed on Monday in clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country. Amarakeerthi Athukorala, a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP from the Polonnaruwa district, was surrounded by anti-government groups at the north western town of Nittambuwa, the police said.

  • May 09, 2022 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Two killed, 139 wounded in Sri Lanka clashes

    According to news agency AFP, at least two people have been killed and 139 others injured in the violent protests that broke out in Sri Lanka.

  • May 09, 2022 7:24 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Two cabinet ministers announce resignation

    After PM Rajapaksa, two cabinet ministers also announced their resignation. A curfew has been imposed in entire Sri Lanka with immediate effect after clashes outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office left 23 wounded, said officials. 

     

  • May 09, 2022 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned from his post amid protests over his government's failed economy, reported state media.

