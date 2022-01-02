Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. South Africa: Fire hits parliament building in Cape Town

South Africa: Fire hits parliament building in Cape Town

A dark plume of smoke, flames can be seen rising from building in the center of the city.

AP Reported by: AP
Cape Town Published on: January 02, 2022 13:44 IST
South Africa, South Africa Fire, fire hits parliament building, South Africa fire news, Cape Town fi
Image Source : AP.

Firemen spray water on flames erupting from building at Parliament in Cape Town on Jan 2. 

Highlights

  • Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament Building in Cape Town
  • A dark plume of smoke, flames can be seen rising from building in the center of the city
  • Fire started in early hours of morning on 3rd floor offices and spread to National Assembly chamber

Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament Building in Cape Town, an official confirmed Sunday.

A dark plume of smoke and flames can be seen rising from the building in the center of the city.

The fire started in the early hours of the morning in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse told local media.

No people have been injured in the fire, which was reported by security guards, Carelse said. More than 35 firefighters are battling the fire, which appears to be threatening the building’s roof, Carelse said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Israeli aircraft hit militant targets in Gaza after rocket fire

ALSO READ: Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News