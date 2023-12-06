Russian fighter jets escort Putin's plane en route to Abu Dhabi I Watch ROBUST security video

Follow us on Image Source : RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY Russian fighter jets escort Vladimir Putin's plane

Russian defence ministry on Wednesday released a video wherein it showed Russian SU-35 fighter jets taking off from an airfield and escorting Vladimir Putin's plane on its way to the United Arab Emirates.

Notably, Putin is visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a rare trip abroad and will hold talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss oil, OPEC+ and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Russian leader has already met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. They met this year at the "Russian Davos," an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

SUPPLY CUTS

Putin's visit to the Gulf comes after OPEC+ agreed last Thursday to voluntary supply cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), including an extension of existing Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3 million bpd.

Apart from energy issues, Putin is keen to cultivate the Gulf states as part of his drive to build global alliances with non-Western countries and demonstrate what he says is the failure of the United States and its allies to isolate Russia with sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Ushakov said Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine would also be discussed during Putin's trip.

Dubai, the UAE's largest city, is currently hosting the COP28 global climate summit. However, a Russian representative at the event told Reuters that Putin would be going to Abu Dhabi, not to Dubai, and would not take part in the summit.

Peskov said the agenda for Thursday's visit to Moscow by Iran's Raisi was likely to include regional issues including the war in Gaza. Iran backs the militant Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's enemy. Russia has angered Israel by hosting a Hamas delegation in Moscow.

(With inputs from Reuters)

