Putin lands in Abu Dhabi on a rare trip, talks on oil, Ukraine and Hamas war on top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin as he lands in Abu Dhabi for COP28 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Abu Dhabi, Russian state news agencies reported on Wednesday. Putin is visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in a rare trip abroad and will hold talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss oil, OPEC+ and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

SUPPLY CUTS

Putin's visit to the Gulf comes after OPEC+ agreed last Thursday to voluntary supply cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), including an extension of existing Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3 million bpd.

Apart from energy issues, Putin is keen to cultivate the Gulf states as part of his drive to build global alliances with non-Western countries and demonstrate what he says is the failure of the United States and its allies to isolate Russia with sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Ushakov said Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine would also be discussed during Putin's trip.

Dubai, the UAE's largest city, is currently hosting the COP28 global climate summit. However, a Russian representative at the event told Reuters that Putin would be going to Abu Dhabi, not to Dubai, and would not take part in the summit.

Peskov said the agenda for Thursday's visit to Moscow by Iran's Raisi was likely to include regional issues including the war in Gaza.

Iran backs the militant Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's enemy. Russia has angered Israel by hosting a Hamas delegation in Moscow.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Putin to attend G20 Summit, first time when Russian President and Western leaders will be on same stage

Latest World News