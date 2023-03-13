Russian mothers, wives protest against Putin for sending mobilized men ‘to the slaughter’

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Police detain a demonstrator with a poster which reads "The war with Ukraine is a shame and a crime" during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Omsk.

Russia-Ukraine war: Hundreds of Russian women gathered in the national capital and staged a protest against President Vladimir Putin for sending their husbands and sons to the battlefield without providing proper training.

The enraged women claimed that Putin is sending their men “to the slaughter” by forcing them to join assault groups without adequate training or supplies. Citing a series of videos shared by the independent Russian Telegram channel SOTA, CNN reported that the women said their loved ones had been “forced to join assault groups” at the beginning of March despite having just four days of training since their mobilisation in September last year.

Putin recruited thousands of Russian men in the Wagner group

It is worth mentioning Moscow had ordered men to join the Wagner military group-- a private wing of the Russian military-- after it lost several strategic regions in Ukraine. According to local media reports, the private group has no facilities in case they lost their lives on the battlefield. Multiple reports claimed that lakhs of men fled the country in order to secure their lives. Interestingly, Putin did not announce any punishment for not following the decree.

“My husband… is located on the line of contact with the enemy,” CNN quoted a woman as saying in the latest protest launched in the national capital.

“Our mobilized [men] are being sent like lambs to the slaughter to storm fortified areas – five at a time, against 100 heavily armed enemy men,” she continued.

“They are prepared to serve their homeland but according to the specialization they’ve trained for, not as stormtroopers. We ask that you pull back our guys from the line of contact and provide the artillerymen with artillery and ammunition.”

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: US intelligence warns Putin may use nuclear weapons to end the war

Latest World News