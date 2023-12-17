'Russia has no interest in fighting with NATO, Biden's claim is complete nonsense...': Putin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed US President Joe Biden and his recent claims wherein the latter said Russia would attack a NATO country if he won in Ukraine. Putin termed his statement "complete nonsense", adding that Russia had no interest in fighting with the NATO military alliance. Biden earlier this month warned that if Putin won a victory over Ukraine then Russia would attack a NATO country.

Biden offered no clear evidence for his remarks. "It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that," Putin said in an interview published on Sunday by Rossiya state television, saying it was an attempt by Biden to justify his "erroneous policy" on Russia.

"Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries."

(With inputs from Reuters)

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News