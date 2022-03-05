Indian student celebrates birthday at Romanian border amid Ukraine war | Check pics, mixed reactions

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Indian student celebrates birthday at Romanian border amid Ukraine war | Check pics, reactions

Russia's war on Ukraine is now on its tenth day. Russian forces have shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. The Indian embassy has been conducting rescue operations for days now, to bring the scared and stranded students back from the war-torn country. Amid the chaos, a few heartwarming pictures of an Indian student celebrating his birthday at the Romanian border caught the internet's eyes.

Kartik, an Indian student, celebrated his birthday with a wide smile and not one or two, but five cakes. The images show other students singing 'Happy birthday' and others holding boxes of pizza.

The images went viral on Twitter, and are getting mixed reactions from Netizens. While some find this a wholesome gesture, some found it offensive amid war.

Here are the reactions:

