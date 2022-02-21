Russia-Ukraine news: Ukrainian civilian killed in frontline shelling, officials say

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

Amid Russian invasion fears, a Ukrainian civilian was killed on Monday in a shelling attack on a government-held village, news agency AFP reported. This death is the first official civilian casualty of the year in Ukraine's eight-year separatist conflict. Over 14,000 people died during the movement earlier.

The death comes at a crucial time of the West's fears of Russia invading the neighbouring country. Two Ukraine soldiers killed were also killed in shelling, officials added. Ukraine's national police said the two soldiers died in Zaitseve, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the rebel stronghold Donetsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that he would decide today, (Monday, February 21) on whether or not to recognise the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions, tearing up the 2015 peace plan for ending the war in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, a western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

Moscow denies it has any plans to attack but wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

