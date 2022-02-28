Caught on cam: Massive Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, dozens killed

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ @_HENRYBOLTON Many videos and graphic images of the attacks went viral on social media.

The Russian forces on Monday steered up their attacks on Ukraine, by launching a rocket strike on the country's second populous city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian interior ministry had said that dozens weere killed in the attacks, and hundreds were injured critically.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on Facebook: Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded, The Guardian reported.

Many videos and graphic images of the attacks went viral on social media. Residents described intense shelling, with one woman saying it was "something like Star Wars above your head".

Sharing the visuals on Twitter, BRITPAC chairman Henry Bolton wrote, "Russian Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) strikes in the city of Kharkiv this morning. Firing this sort of imprecise weapon system into civilian areas is an escalation, and breaches the rules of war."

Another resident, university professor Dmitry Shabanov, said his family was fortunate to still have running water, BBC reported.

