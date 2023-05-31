Rahul Gandhi US visit: Khalistani supporters heckle Cong leader at 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interaction with activists, academics and others

Rahul Gandhi US visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced backlash in the US state of California while he was on a first visit to a foreign country after his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case. Former Loksabha MP was heckled by a group of Khalistani supporters who raised slogans against him and the Gandhi Family. Moreover, they briefly interrupted his speech during 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara on Tuesday.

Khalistani supporters interrupted Gandhi

During his address at the event, some people from the audience started raising slogans against him and the Gandhi family in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

How Rahul Gandhi reacted?

Unperturbed Congress leader then smiled in response to sloganeering and said: "Welcome, welcome ... nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan". In addition to this, the former Congress president then joined his supporters and responded with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans.

Rahul Gandhi then asserted, "The interesting thing about us, about the Congress party is that we have affection towards everybody. If someone wants to come and say something regardless of what they are saying, we are happy to listen to them." "We are not going to get angry, we are not going to get aggressive. We will nicely listen to it. In fact, we will be affectionate to them, will be loving to them. Because that's our nature," he added.

BJP leader Malviya took a jibe

Sharing a clip of the incident on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote: "Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America...aisi nafrat ki aag lagayi thi, jo ab tak nahi buji (the fire of hatred you ignited is still burning strong)."

Reacting to Malviya's jibe, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate questioned him and launched a scathing attack alleging that Malviya is supporting Kahlistani supporters. "If you had listened further, you would have found out how the people raised Bharat Jodo slogan to give a reply to those Khalistani slogans. You also take the Tiranga and say 'Bharat Jodo'. Believe me, a traitor like you will also feel good," she tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Tuesday as he is on a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers.

