Putin says Russia tested new nuclear-powered cruise missile, could revoke policy on atomic bomb tests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that they have tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile adding that Moscow may end the ratification that it won't indulge in testing weapons involving atomic bombs.

“We conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile,” Putin said without elaborating.

It's a Burevestnik missile -- nuclear powered --- which has been tested by the Russian armed forces.

The Burevestnik missile means "Storm Petrel" and was first mentioned by Putin in 2018.

More to follow...

Latest World News