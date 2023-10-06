Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Putin says Russia tested new nuclear-powered cruise missile, could revoke policy on atomic bomb tests

Putin says Russia tested new nuclear-powered cruise missile, could revoke policy on atomic bomb tests

It's a Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile which has been tested by Russia. The missile was codenamed as Skyfall by NATO, however, the Russian President didn't elaborate much about the atomic bomb.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 10:46 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Image Source : PTI Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that they have tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile adding that Moscow may end the ratification that it won't indulge in testing weapons involving atomic bombs.

“We conducted the last successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered global-range cruise missile,” Putin said without elaborating.

It's a Burevestnik missile -- nuclear powered --- which has been tested by the Russian armed forces.

The Burevestnik missile means "Storm Petrel" and was first mentioned by Putin in 2018.

More to follow...

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News