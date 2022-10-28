'India made great economic strides under PM Modi's leadership': Putin terms India's development 'tremendous'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin lauds PM Modi's independent foreign policy

India has made great economic strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said in his annual address to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank.

Putin lauded PM Narendra Modi's independent foreign policy and said a lot has been done under his leadership in India.

The Russian president further called Prime Minister Modi a patriot of the country, news agency ANI quoted Reuters translation of Putin's statement in the Russian language.

"A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economic wise and in ethics. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it's the largest democracy in the world," the Kremlin said at Valdai Discussion Club, as per the translation.

Terming India's development from being a British colony to a modern state 'tremendous', the Russian president added that around 1.5 billion people and definite development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India.

"India has made tremendous progress in its development from being a British colony to a modern state. Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India," he added.

He further emphasised ties between India and Russia, calling it a special relationship.

"It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We've never had any difficult issues and supported each other and that's happening right now. I'm sure it'll happen in future," Putin said as per the translation.

Putin also underlined that PM Modi has asked him to increase the supply of fertilisers which is very important for Indian agriculture.

"We have increased volume by 7.6 times. Trade in agriculture has almost doubled," he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war

Putin's address to the Kremlin-affiliated institute comes as Moscow continues to escalate the war in Ukraine more than eight months after Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

Meanwhile, he also slammed the West for playing "dirty games" for global dominance in his high-profile address and said he is convinced that sooner or later "new centers of power will emerge in the multipolar world and the West will have to start talking as equals about our common future."

However, he added that the US and its allies are not safe from the consequences of their own actions. Putin during the session said that the West cannot sit out crises it has caused.

"Only a world united by common goals can act on the challenges it faces," the Russian president added.

"Power over the world is what the West has put at stake in the game it plays. This game is certainly dangerous, bloody and I would call it dirty."

He highlighted that western nations, which want to impose their values and vision as universal, are robbing everyone, including themselves.

"First of all, this eradicates the creative potential of the West itself," he warned.

"There is a mercantile interest here too" the Russian leader added, reported Russian Television.

(With inputs from ANI)

