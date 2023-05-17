Follow us on Image Source : AP New York: Prince Harry, wife Meghan involved in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi | DETAILS

A new controversy has flared up regarding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as a spokesperson for the prince on Wednesday informed that they were involved in a "near catastrophic case chase" for over two hours. As per the spokesperson, the incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland attended the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York on Tuesday.

For your information, Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a horrific car accident in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

"Relentless pursuit" lasted for over two hours

The prince's spokesperson said the "relentless pursuit" lasted for over two hours, the BBC reported. As per the reports, the incident resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and police officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the spokesperson said. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved," the spokesperson added.

Pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan

As per a report of PTI, The New York Police Department (NYPD) did not immediately confirm knowledge of the incident. The incident is said to have happened after the couple's first public appearance together since the King's Coronation earlier this month. Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan and her mother Ragland in a taxi, Sky News reported.

