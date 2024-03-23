Prince Harry, Megan Markle extend words of support to Kate Middleton after cancer announcement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at United Nations headquarters.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have extended words of support to their Kate Middleton, who recently disclosed that she has been undergoing treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales on Friday put an end to rumours and speculations after releasing a video of her informing the public about her health.

The estranged royal couple in an official statement said, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do it privately and in peace." The couple are currently based in California.

Kate Middleton announces her battle with cancer

The Princess of Wales on Friday (March 22) announced in a video message that she has been diagnosed with undisclosed cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she said in the official video.

Princess Kate further said, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

King Charles diagnosed with prostrate cancer

The news is another shock for the royal family since the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was caught while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, has withdrawn from public duties while he has cancer treatment, though he's appeared frequently in photos carrying on meetings with government officials and dignitaries and was even seen going to church.

