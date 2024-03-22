Moscow shooting: 10 feared dead after gunmen open fire at concert hall

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident on the outskirts of Moscow.

Atleast 10 people are feared dead after three gunmen opened fire at people at a concert in near Moscow on Friday and later started a fire inside the building, informed news agency Reuters quoting Russian media.

Some people had definitely been wounded in the attack amid unconfirmed reports that a number of people had also been shot dead. "Police were working at the scene," said RIA, Russia's state RIA news agency.

Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed a large crowd of concert goers attempting to flee the hall. Numerous loud gunshots could be heard. Other video footage showed people who appeared to be dead lying in pools of blood outside the hall.

The TASS state news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place. The Kommersant newspaper posted footage shot outside showing large clouds of smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building.

ALSO READ | Sikh man shot dead outside gurdwara in Alabama, authorities probe racial bias

ALSO READ | US: Indian-origin motel owner, 76, shot dead in Alabama after altercation over room