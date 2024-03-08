President Murmu to attend Mauritius National Day celebrations as chief guest on March 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) President of India Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mauritius from March 11 to 13, where she will attend the National Day celebrations as the chief guest on March 12, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. The Indian President received an official invitation from the Mauritian government, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"The President of India will travel for a state visit to Mauritius to attend the national day celebration from 11-13 March to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12. President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jagannath," said Jaiswal in a regular press briefing.

An official release by the MEA said a contingent of the Indian Navy will participate in the celebrations along with two Ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron - INS Tir and CGS Sarathi. During her visit, President Murmu will also meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court and important Mauritian leaders.

Sixth Indian President to attend Mauritian National Day

"During the visit, President Murmu and Prime Minister Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multifaceted nature of India’s vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. President Murmu will also witness the exchange of important bilateral agreements that seek to further strengthen the robust bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries," read the statement.

Moreover, the President will pay homage to Mauritian leaders at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden and undertake visits to historical and cultural sites, including the Aapravasi Ghat, where Indian indentured labourers first arrived in Mauritius, the Intercontinental Slavery Museum and the sacred Ganga Talao.

She is also set to address Mauritian youth at the University of Mauritius and socio-cultural organisations, members of the Indian diaspora and the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute. President Murmu will become the sixth President to attend the Mauritian National Day as Chief Guest since 2000, underscoring long-standing ties between India and Mauritius.

As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian freedom struggle, the National Day of Mauritius is celebrated on March 12 every year (the date on which the Dandi Salt March was launched), according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mauritius were established in 1948. A brief stopover by Mahatma Gandhi en route to India from South Africa (October 29 to November 15, 1901), while awaiting departure of his ship SS Nowshera, is still etched in the consciousness of Mauritius.

PMs Modi, Jugnauth inaugurate key projects

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a new airstrip, jetty and six other India-assisted development projects in Agalega, Mauritius along with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth. The Indian leader said India and Mauritius are natural partners in the maritime domain to combat traditional and non-traditional challenges in the Indian Ocean region.

The India-assisted projects, including St James Jetty, in Agalega island of Mauritius are seen as significant as they are expected to boost connectivity as well as maritime security and surveillance in the strategic waters in the region. After the inauguration, PM Modi announced that Mauritius would be the first country to join India's Jan Aushadhi scheme, an initiative aimed at providing quality medicines at affordable prices.

Jugnauth thanked his Indian counterpart for providing a new dimension to ties between the two countries. "This event marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India," the Mauritian leader said. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the special consideration that he has given to Mauritius since he assumed the responsibility as India's Prime Minister.

(with inputs from agencies)