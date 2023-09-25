'They made us slave': PoK political activists stage protest against Pakistani govt at UN Human Rights Council

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PoK activists protest against the Pakistan regime at UNHRC.

In a major setback for the Pakistani government, which has been ruling the PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) illegally, a protest rally was organised by the United Kashmir People’s National Party at the Broken Chair during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where the political activists from PoK raised slogans against the current regime.

While speaking to the news agency, ANI, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, exiled Chairman of the United Kashmir People’s National Party, said that Islamabad has turned the region into slavery by outsourcing the minerals and added the political activists were sent to jail in order to suppress the voices of dissent.

He claimed that a huge infrastructure has been installed by Pakistani Intelligence Agencies in PoK and added the security personnel are moving around freely and harassing people.

"Our people, under Pakistani occupation, are protesting. Our protest has continued since 1948 - asking Pakistan to vacate this territory because it is not for Pakistan...In PoK, huge infrastructure has been installed by Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and everywhere they are moving around freely and harassing people," he said.

"So, we are asking the global community and UN to look at Pakistan exploiting our natural resources...We are asking them to respect the dignity of the Kashmiri people, respect our freedom of expression and all those political workers who are in detention or proscribed by the Pakistani agencies just so they can't communicate with the people...We are facing slavery and exploitation and natural resources..." he added.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has been imposing stringent laws against Baloch people and even put them behind bars for writing posts that are critical of the government.

Recently, several political activists were arrested in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of PoK, on August 11 for sharing anti-Pakistan posts on social media. They were beaten at the local police station and forced to condemn their actions and repost pro-Pakistan statements on social media. Besides, Baloch people have been protesting against Chinese investments in their regions, despite the fact a large population is unemployed. They don't want the government to let the Chinese government provide jobs and other developmental projects.

(With inputs from ANI)

