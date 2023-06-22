PM Modi US visit: Big defence boost for India after HAL inks deal to produce F414 fighter jet engines

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GE GE Aerospace signs MOU with HAL to produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to the United States, India's military strength has been empowered to the next level as the two democratic nations signed mega deals on jet engine technology and the purchase of high-altitude drones. Although the project was finalised days before the scheduled first "The State" visit of the Indian Prime Minister to America-- when US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met earlier in the first week of this month in the national capital-- Modi and his Excellency Joe Biden inked the project today.

According to the deal, US multinational conglomerate company, General Electric (GE) will manufacture F414 jet engines in India. The US Congress had earlier approved the deal wherein the main highlight was the transfer of technology to Indian firm- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It will help New Delhi to produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force.

Major boost to India's Mk2 program

According to the statement released by GE on Thursday, the agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program.

“This is a historic agreement made possible by our longstanding partnership with India and HAL,” said H Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace. “We are proud to play a role in advancing President Biden and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of closer coordination between the two nations. Our F414 engines are unmatched and will offer important economic and national security benefits for both countries as we help our customers produce the highest quality engines to meet the needs of their military fleet.”

Latest World News