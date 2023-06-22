Thursday, June 22, 2023
     
Modi US visit LIVE UPDATES: Modi exchanges special gifts with President Joe Biden; First Lady Jill

Day one of PM Modi's crucial state visit to the US has been full of events began with a Yoga event which made a world record.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Washington Updated on: June 22, 2023 7:53 IST
Biden couple welcomed PM Modi at the White House
Image Source : AP Biden couple welcomed PM Modi at the White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building. The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House. PM Modi at an event Whasington highlighted the various initiatives taken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship. He was attending the Skilling For Future event organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF), and his visit to the organisation at Alexandria, Virginia, was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.

  • Jun 22, 2023 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Modi exchanges special gifts with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges special gifts with President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, in Washington, DC.

  • Jun 22, 2023 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme: PM Modi

    "We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme. To increase the engagement of scientists & entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India," said PM Modi at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia in the US earlier today.

  • Jun 22, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi meets CEOs

    Washington, DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets H. Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, General Electic and CEO, General Electic Aerospace.

  • Jun 22, 2023 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    'Pipeline of talent' needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi

     To maintain the momentum of growth, a "pipeline of talent" is needed for India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event here to highlight the two nations' shared priorities around education and workforce.

    He was participating in the 'Skilling For Future Event' organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on Wednesday and his visit to the organisation was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden. The prime minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship. "I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with the NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event," Modi said.

    Explaining the skilling mission of his government, Modi said for the bright future of youngsters, it is important to have education, skill and innovation, and India has worked in this direction. The National Education Policy (NEP), education and skilling have been integrated.

  • Jun 22, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

    US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building. 

    The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House. The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

