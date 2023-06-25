Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'You are India's hero', PM Modi receives enthusiastic welcome from Indian community in Cairo | WATCH

PM Modi Egypt Visit: After successfully concluding his first US State visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at Egypt's Cairo as he begins his two-day visit to the country on Saturday. There, the members of the Indian community hailed PM Modi as 'India's hero' and showered fulsome praise on him. Later, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in separate groups at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

PM Modi interacted with Indian community

PM Modi while interacting with the Indian diaspora received appreciation for his address to the US Congress. He was also lauded for the economic progress of India under his leadership by the Indian community. “You are India’s hero,” a member of the Indian diaspora told Modi.

"Saara Hindustan sabka hero hai"

“Saara Hindustan sabka hero hai. Desh ke log mehnat karte, desh ki taraqqi hoti hai,” the prime minister said.

“This is a result of your hard work. Your devotion is paying off (Yeh aapki mehnat ka natija hai. Aapki tapasya kaam kar rahi hai),” Modi said.

PM Modi met Bohra community

The Indian leader also interacted with the Bohra community there, who have strong linkages with his home state of Gujarat.

The members of the Indian community welcomed PM Modi with chants of 'Modi, Modi', 'Vande Mataram' and waved the Indian tricolour, when he reached the hotel.

PM Modi also on Saturday met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation. Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. Modi began his visit with discussions with Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers to deepen trade relations and further strengthen the strategic partnership.

ALSO READ | PM Modi meets Egypt's top ministers; discusses deepening trade ties, bolstering strategic alliance

ALSO READ | Egyptian woman wows Indian PM Modi in Cairo with Sholay's 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' song | VIDEO

Latest World News