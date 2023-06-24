Egyptian woman wows Indian PM Modi in Cairo with Sholay's 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' song | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMIT MALVIYA PM Modi in Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt on Saturday for a two-day State visit. After landing, he arrived at a hotel in Cairo amid a rousing welcome and chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted PM Modi with the Hindi song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's film 'Sholay'. The video was shared by BJP IT Department in-charge Amit Malviya.

After listening to the song, a highly-impressed PM Modi expressed surprise when the lady said she knew very little Hindi and had never visited India. "Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho ((Nobody will be able to tell whether you are an Egyptian or Indian woman)," he said.

What Egyptian woman said?

According to ANI, Jena, the young Egyptian-woman, said, "I've never been to India before. I've been singing an Indian song since I was like six years old. So it's like 11 or 12 years. It was so good to meet PM Modi. He told me that we look like we are from India. There's no difference."

"It was so good. Like, when I saw him smiling and I think he loved what I did. So I was so honoured to meet him," she added.

On the other hand, several members of the Indian community were present at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to welcome PM Modi. Children were also present. To welcome PM Modi several also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programmes. He also greeted and interacted with the people of the Indian community, who were standing to welcome him.

Notably, PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended in January 2023 when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest.' He will have various engagements with the leaders and Indian diaspora during his visit here. He is set to hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

ALSO READ: PM Modi at White House: Penn Masala sings Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at welcome ceremony

Latest Entertainment News