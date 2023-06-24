PM Modi leaves for Egypt's Cairo after concluding US tour; 1st bilateral visit by an Indian PM since 1997

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi leaves for Egypt on two days State visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Egypt after concluding his US State Visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress. This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt. The two-day State Visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Modi was in the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

His visit to the US started in New York, where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21. Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden.

The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi's address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour. The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

PM Modi and Biden hail jet engine projects

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the "landmark" pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

With India and the US set to elevate their strategic partnership, GE Aerospace announced it has inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II Tejas. In another big-ticket announcement, computer storage chip maker Micron said it will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, entailing a total investment of USD 2.

75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

Modi became first Indian leader to address US congress twice

Modi on Thursday also became the first Indian leader to address the Joint Session of the US Congress twice. During his address, he sought action against state sponsors of terrorism.

Modi also made a strong push for reforming multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke glowingly of India's ties with the US.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department. Modi also met top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read; US to return over 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us: PM Modi expresses gratitude to US govt

Latest World News