PIA plane crash: Blackbox recovered from Karachi crash site

PIA plane crash: Blackbox of the ill-fated Lahore-Karachi crash site was recovered on Saturday from the crash site in Karachi. Flight PK-8303 was landing at Karachi airport on Friday when it crashed in a residential area. A 'blackbox' is a device that collects recent flight data and voices in the cockpit. Both components of the blackbox namely, Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the crashed PIA flight have been recovered. Data recorded in the blackbox can prove to be vital in investigating the correct cause of the plane crash.

"The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board," PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan was quoted by Pakistan's Geo News.

The plane carried 107 persons out of which 99 were passengers and 8 were the flight crew.

Snippets of what plane's pilot said few moments before the crash had emerged in the public domain on Thursday. The pilot had frantically conveyed Air Traffic Control at Karachi airport that they had lost an engine.

"Mayday mayday, we've lost an engine," the pilot could be heard as saying.

Two passengers had a miraculous escape in the accident. Muhammad Zubair, one of the survivors, gave a statement on Friday in which he said that the plane started wobbling as it approached Karachi airport.

A second plane made landing moments after the crash and a video was also recorded from inside that plane.

Another dramatic video emerged on Saturday that showed the way the aeroplane crashed.

