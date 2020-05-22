PIA Plane Crash: Watch dramatic footage of crash site recorded from second plane landing moments after tragedy

Image Source : INDIA TV PIA Plane Crash: Watch dramatic footage of crashsite recorded from second plane landing moments after tragedy

Pakistan Plane Crash: The tragic plane crash near Karachi airport is feared to have claimed more than 100 lives. The PIA (Pakistan International Airport) flight took off from Lahore and was bound for Karachi when a technical snag developed and the plane crashed in a residential area in Karachi. Rescue and salvage effort is going on.

A video has now emerged showing dramatic footage of the crash site. The second plane was landing at Karachi Airport moments after the crash. In the footage, the crash site can be seen billowing smoke. The video appears to have been shot from inside the cabin of the second plane.

Check out the video below.

107 people were aborad the PIA flight out of which 99 were passengers and 8 were crew members. The pilot of the of the crashed plane cried for help moments before the tragedy. His last words were recorded.

Click Here to hear what he said in the last moments.

