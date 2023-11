Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Earthquake (Representational Image)

An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the Mindanao, Philippines region on Friday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

As of writing this article, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News